2022 Ford Expedition XLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower380 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque470 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,200 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room42.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
power folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach23.3 degrees
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,532 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height76.4 in.
Length210.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity9,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors93.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Matter Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Forged Green Metallic
  • Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black Onyx, cloth
  • Sandstone, cloth
  • Sandstone, leatherette
  • Black Onyx, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
