Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. 2022 Ford Expedition
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Expedition
More about the 2022 Expedition
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG16/22 MPG
EPA combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)444.8/611.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.8 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower380 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque470 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Electronic single-speedyes
Descent controlyes
Advertisement
5 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Ford Expedition
View Offers
Ford.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length221.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors93.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.9 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheelbase131.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place73.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity121.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Angle of approach23.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Curb weight5,668 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,000 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Forged Green Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Onyx, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.0 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear hip room62.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Ford Expedition
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your Ford
BUILD & PRICEFord.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Auto Start-Stop Removal -$50
ControlTrac w/eLSD +$1,500
Packages
Packages
Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox +$1,095
Outfitters Cargo – MegaWarrior +$1,095
Outfitters Bike – FrontLoader +$1,095
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package +$795
Interior Options
Interior Options
Reversible Cargo Mat +$40
Second Row Climate Control Removal -$150
Front and Second Row Floor Liners +$200
PowerFold Fold Flat 60/40 Third Row Seat +$815
Power Recline Rear Seats Removal -$50
Front and Second Row Floor Liners +$160
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment System w/Amazon Fire TV +$1,995
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Inventory

Related 2022 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates