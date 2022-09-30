2022 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,405
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|17/23 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|19 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|472.6/639.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|470 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|9,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|221.9 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|93.4 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Height
|76.4 in.
|Wheelbase
|131.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|73.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|121.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|24.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.5 degrees
|Curb weight
|5,434 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9,000 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|42.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|Front hip room
|62.2 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|Rear hip room
|62.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|P275/65R18 tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|Auto Start-Stop Removal
|-$50
|Packages
|Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package
|+$795
|Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox
|+$1,095
|Outfitters Cargo – MegaWarrior
|+$1,095
|Outfitters Bike – FrontLoader
|+$1,095
|Interior Options
|Reversible Cargo Mat
|+$40
|Front and Second Row Floor Liners
|+$160
|Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment System w/Amazon Fire TV
|+$1,995
|Second Row Climate Control Removal
|-$150
|Front and Second Row Floor Liners
|+$200
|PowerFold Fold Flat 60/40 Third Row Seat
|+$815
|Power Recline Rear Seats Removal
|-$50
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
