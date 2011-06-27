2021 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,675
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|480.0/630.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Torque
|470 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|Equipment Group 101A
|+$830
|Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package
|+$795
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Front & Second Rows Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
|+$200
|PowerFold Fold Flat 60/40 Third Row Seat w/Power Recline
|+$815
|40/20/40 Cloth Bench Second Row Seats
|+$110
|Reversible Cargo Mat
|+$40
|First and Second Row Floor Liners
|+$160
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|62.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Black Platform Running Boards
|+$405
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|23.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|73.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5794 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|206.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.7 in.
|Height
|76.2 in.
|Length
|221.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|121.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|93.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Wheel base
|131.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|P275/65R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
