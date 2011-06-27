  1. Home
2021 Ford Expedition XL Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,025
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Torque470 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Equipment Group 104Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,025
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,025
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,025
PowerFold Fold Flat 60/40 Third Row Seat w/Power Reclineyes
40/20/40 Cloth Bench Second Row Seatsyes
First and Second Row Floor Linersyes
Reversible Cargo Matyes
Front & Second Rows Floor Liners w/Carpet Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,025
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Front head room42.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Black Platform Running Boardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5368 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place57.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length210.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height76.6 in.
EPA interior volume191.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,025
P275/65R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,025
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,025
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

