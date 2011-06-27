2021 Ford Expedition Deals, Incentives & Rebates
XLXL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
- $500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 American Quarter Horse Association for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $750 Select Inventory for Retail - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Select Inventory for Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
RCL Customer Cash (#50542). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash - $500 Bonus Cash offer exclusively for members of the following US Military Branches: Eligible Customers: - Active Military Personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard - Reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP) - Veterans within 2 years of separation - Retirees - Spouse/Surviving Spouse and other household members
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 College Student Purchase Program (#37422).
Medical Professionals for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Medical Professionals Bonus Cash (#37636). Valid on select 2019/2020/2021 Ford vehicles excluding Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford Mustang GT350, Ford Mustang GT500. This incentive may not combine with other offers. Non-transferable out of household. Limit one per household. Must redeem using original offer; no duplicates will be accepted. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for complete qualifications and details.
American Quarter Horse Association for Retail or Lease
Select Inventory for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash (#13832). Eligible buyers may receive Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
Select Inventory for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Select Inventory RCL Customer Cash (#50542). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Special APR - Expires 01/04/2021
- Special APR - Expires 01/04/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21194). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/04/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
6.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.04 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 6.9% 84 10/01/2020 01/04/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 10/01/2020 01/04/2021 1.9% 48 10/01/2020 01/04/2021 5.9% 75 10/01/2020 01/04/2021 2.9% 60 10/01/2020 01/04/2021 4.9% 72 10/01/2020 01/04/2021
All 2021 Ford Expedition Deals
