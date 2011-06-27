2020 Ford Expedition Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Expedition SUV
MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,931*
Total Cash Price
$72,267
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,931*
Total Cash Price
$72,267
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,938*
Total Cash Price
$56,903
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,232*
Total Cash Price
$62,593
MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$65,456*
Total Cash Price
$59,179
MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$88,743*
Total Cash Price
$80,233
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$92,519*
Total Cash Price
$83,647
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$90,001*
Total Cash Price
$81,371
MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,232*
Total Cash Price
$62,593
MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$84,337*
Total Cash Price
$76,250
MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,491*
Total Cash Price
$63,731
MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,784*
Total Cash Price
$69,422
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$78,673*
Total Cash Price
$71,129
MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$75,526*
Total Cash Price
$68,284
King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$66,085*
Total Cash Price
$59,748
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$87,484*
Total Cash Price
$79,095
XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,938*
Total Cash Price
$56,903
MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,232*
Total Cash Price
$62,593
MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,491*
Total Cash Price
$63,731
XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$81,819*
Total Cash Price
$73,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,091
|$551
|$2,733
|$1,255
|$6,048
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$663
|$1,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,113
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,346
|Financing
|$3,886
|$3,125
|$2,314
|$1,448
|$523
|$11,297
|Depreciation
|$15,907
|$6,283
|$5,946
|$6,977
|$6,608
|$41,721
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,366
|$13,697
|$12,299
|$15,014
|$12,555
|$79,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,091
|$551
|$2,733
|$1,255
|$6,048
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$663
|$1,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,113
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,346
|Financing
|$3,886
|$3,125
|$2,314
|$1,448
|$523
|$11,297
|Depreciation
|$15,907
|$6,283
|$5,946
|$6,977
|$6,608
|$41,721
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,366
|$13,697
|$12,299
|$15,014
|$12,555
|$79,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$925
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$329
|$859
|$434
|$2,152
|$988
|$4,762
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,451
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,635
|Financing
|$3,060
|$2,461
|$1,822
|$1,140
|$412
|$8,895
|Depreciation
|$12,525
|$4,947
|$4,682
|$5,494
|$5,203
|$32,851
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,761
|$10,785
|$9,684
|$11,822
|$9,886
|$62,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$917
|$949
|$983
|$1,018
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$362
|$945
|$477
|$2,367
|$1,087
|$5,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$395
|$574
|$1,134
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,696
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,899
|Financing
|$3,366
|$2,707
|$2,004
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,785
|Depreciation
|$13,778
|$5,442
|$5,150
|$6,043
|$5,723
|$36,136
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,837
|$11,864
|$10,652
|$13,004
|$10,875
|$69,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$867
|$898
|$930
|$962
|$4,495
|Maintenance
|$342
|$893
|$451
|$2,238
|$1,028
|$4,952
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,549
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,740
|Financing
|$3,182
|$2,559
|$1,895
|$1,186
|$428
|$9,251
|Depreciation
|$13,026
|$5,145
|$4,869
|$5,714
|$5,411
|$34,165
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,591
|$11,216
|$10,071
|$12,295
|$10,281
|$65,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,261
|$1,304
|$6,094
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,211
|$612
|$3,034
|$1,393
|$6,714
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,456
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,715
|Financing
|$4,315
|$3,470
|$2,569
|$1,607
|$581
|$12,542
|Depreciation
|$17,660
|$6,975
|$6,602
|$7,747
|$7,336
|$46,320
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,273
|$15,207
|$13,654
|$16,669
|$13,939
|$88,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$1,314
|$1,360
|$6,353
|Maintenance
|$484
|$1,263
|$638
|$3,163
|$1,452
|$7,000
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$221
|$528
|$767
|$1,516
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,603
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,873
|Financing
|$4,498
|$3,618
|$2,678
|$1,676
|$606
|$13,076
|Depreciation
|$18,412
|$7,272
|$6,883
|$8,076
|$7,648
|$48,291
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,519
|$15,854
|$14,235
|$17,378
|$14,532
|$92,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$1,234
|$1,278
|$1,323
|$6,180
|Maintenance
|$470
|$1,228
|$621
|$3,077
|$1,413
|$6,810
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$513
|$746
|$1,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,505
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,768
|Financing
|$4,376
|$3,519
|$2,605
|$1,630
|$589
|$12,720
|Depreciation
|$17,911
|$7,074
|$6,695
|$7,856
|$7,440
|$46,977
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,688
|$15,423
|$13,848
|$16,905
|$14,137
|$90,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$917
|$949
|$983
|$1,018
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$362
|$945
|$477
|$2,367
|$1,087
|$5,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$395
|$574
|$1,134
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,696
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,899
|Financing
|$3,366
|$2,707
|$2,004
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,785
|Depreciation
|$13,778
|$5,442
|$5,150
|$6,043
|$5,723
|$36,136
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,837
|$11,864
|$10,652
|$13,004
|$10,875
|$69,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$1,198
|$1,240
|$5,791
|Maintenance
|$441
|$1,151
|$582
|$2,884
|$1,324
|$6,381
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$481
|$699
|$1,382
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,284
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,531
|Financing
|$4,100
|$3,298
|$2,441
|$1,528
|$552
|$11,919
|Depreciation
|$16,784
|$6,629
|$6,274
|$7,362
|$6,972
|$44,020
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,820
|$14,452
|$12,977
|$15,841
|$13,247
|$84,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$4,841
|Maintenance
|$368
|$962
|$486
|$2,410
|$1,107
|$5,333
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$402
|$585
|$1,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,745
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,951
|Financing
|$3,427
|$2,756
|$2,041
|$1,277
|$461
|$9,962
|Depreciation
|$14,028
|$5,541
|$5,244
|$6,153
|$5,827
|$36,793
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,252
|$12,079
|$10,846
|$13,241
|$11,072
|$70,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,017
|$1,053
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$401
|$1,048
|$529
|$2,625
|$1,205
|$5,810
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$438
|$637
|$1,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,990
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,215
|Financing
|$3,733
|$3,002
|$2,223
|$1,391
|$503
|$10,852
|Depreciation
|$15,281
|$6,035
|$5,712
|$6,703
|$6,348
|$40,078
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,328
|$13,158
|$11,814
|$14,423
|$12,061
|$76,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$5,403
|Maintenance
|$411
|$1,074
|$543
|$2,690
|$1,235
|$5,953
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$188
|$449
|$653
|$1,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,064
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,294
|Financing
|$3,825
|$3,076
|$2,278
|$1,425
|$515
|$11,119
|Depreciation
|$15,656
|$6,184
|$5,853
|$6,868
|$6,504
|$41,064
|Fuel
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,109
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$10,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,951
|$13,481
|$12,105
|$14,778
|$12,358
|$78,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$5,186
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,031
|$521
|$2,582
|$1,186
|$5,714
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$431
|$626
|$1,237
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,941
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,162
|Financing
|$3,672
|$2,953
|$2,186
|$1,368
|$494
|$10,674
|Depreciation
|$15,030
|$5,936
|$5,618
|$6,593
|$6,244
|$39,421
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,913
|$12,942
|$11,621
|$14,186
|$11,863
|$75,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$876
|$906
|$939
|$971
|$4,538
|Maintenance
|$345
|$902
|$456
|$2,260
|$1,037
|$5,000
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$158
|$377
|$548
|$1,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,574
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,767
|Financing
|$3,213
|$2,584
|$1,913
|$1,197
|$433
|$9,340
|Depreciation
|$13,151
|$5,194
|$4,916
|$5,769
|$5,463
|$34,494
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$8,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,799
|$11,324
|$10,168
|$12,413
|$10,380
|$66,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$6,008
|Maintenance
|$457
|$1,194
|$603
|$2,991
|$1,373
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$208
|$499
|$726
|$1,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,407
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,663
|Financing
|$4,253
|$3,421
|$2,533
|$1,585
|$573
|$12,364
|Depreciation
|$17,410
|$6,876
|$6,508
|$7,637
|$7,232
|$45,663
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,277
|$2,345
|$2,414
|$2,488
|$11,734
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,858
|$14,991
|$13,461
|$16,433
|$13,742
|$87,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$925
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$329
|$859
|$434
|$2,152
|$988
|$4,762
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,451
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,635
|Financing
|$3,060
|$2,461
|$1,822
|$1,140
|$412
|$8,895
|Depreciation
|$12,525
|$4,947
|$4,682
|$5,494
|$5,203
|$32,851
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,761
|$10,785
|$9,684
|$11,822
|$9,886
|$62,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$917
|$949
|$983
|$1,018
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$362
|$945
|$477
|$2,367
|$1,087
|$5,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$395
|$574
|$1,134
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,696
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,899
|Financing
|$3,366
|$2,707
|$2,004
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,785
|Depreciation
|$13,778
|$5,442
|$5,150
|$6,043
|$5,723
|$36,136
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,837
|$11,864
|$10,652
|$13,004
|$10,875
|$69,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$4,841
|Maintenance
|$368
|$962
|$486
|$2,410
|$1,107
|$5,333
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$402
|$585
|$1,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,745
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,951
|Financing
|$3,427
|$2,756
|$2,041
|$1,277
|$461
|$9,962
|Depreciation
|$14,028
|$5,541
|$5,244
|$6,153
|$5,827
|$36,793
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,252
|$12,079
|$10,846
|$13,241
|$11,072
|$70,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,619
|Maintenance
|$428
|$1,117
|$564
|$2,798
|$1,284
|$6,191
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$467
|$679
|$1,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,186
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,426
|Financing
|$3,978
|$3,199
|$2,369
|$1,482
|$536
|$11,564
|Depreciation
|$16,283
|$6,431
|$6,087
|$7,142
|$6,764
|$42,706
|Fuel
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,193
|$2,258
|$2,327
|$10,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,989
|$14,021
|$12,589
|$15,369
|$12,852
|$81,819
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Expedition
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Expedition in Virginia is:not available
