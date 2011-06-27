  1. Home
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$76,515
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.1/512.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Torque480 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Equipment Group 600Ayes
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$76,515
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$76,515
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Second Row Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Reversible Cargo Matyes
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Front & Second Rows Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$76,515
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,515
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room42.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.3 degrees
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length210.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height76.4 in.
EPA interior volume191.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$76,515
22 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$76,515
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$76,515
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

