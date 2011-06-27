  1. Home
2019 Ford Expedition XL Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.1/512.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Torque470 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,530
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,530
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,530
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,530
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Reversible Cargo Matyes
PowerFold Fold Flat 60/40 Third Row Seatyes
Front & Second Rows Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,530
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Front head room42.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room62.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place57.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.3 degrees
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length210.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height76.4 in.
EPA interior volume191.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,530
275/65R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,530
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

