2019 Ford Expedition Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Expedition SUV
MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$80,441*
Total Cash Price
$73,433
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$63,339*
Total Cash Price
$57,821
MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$80,441*
Total Cash Price
$73,433
MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,673*
Total Cash Price
$63,603
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$65,873*
Total Cash Price
$60,134
MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,308*
Total Cash Price
$81,528
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,108*
Total Cash Price
$84,997
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$90,575*
Total Cash Price
$82,684
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,673*
Total Cash Price
$63,603
MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$84,874*
Total Cash Price
$77,480
MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,940*
Total Cash Price
$64,760
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$77,274*
Total Cash Price
$70,542
XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,174*
Total Cash Price
$72,276
MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,007*
Total Cash Price
$69,385
MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$66,506*
Total Cash Price
$60,712
XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$88,041*
Total Cash Price
$80,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,120
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$5,804
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,091
|$551
|$2,744
|$1,255
|$6,059
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$488
|$712
|$1,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,995
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,228
|Financing
|$3,950
|$3,175
|$2,352
|$1,471
|$532
|$11,480
|Depreciation
|$20,293
|$5,085
|$4,812
|$5,646
|$5,349
|$41,186
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,862
|$12,718
|$11,391
|$13,929
|$11,540
|$80,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$329
|$859
|$434
|$2,161
|$988
|$4,771
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$160
|$384
|$561
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,358
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,542
|Financing
|$3,110
|$2,500
|$1,852
|$1,158
|$419
|$9,039
|Depreciation
|$15,979
|$4,004
|$3,789
|$4,446
|$4,212
|$32,430
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,301
|$10,014
|$8,969
|$10,968
|$9,087
|$63,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,120
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$5,804
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,091
|$551
|$2,744
|$1,255
|$6,059
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$488
|$712
|$1,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,995
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,228
|Financing
|$3,950
|$3,175
|$2,352
|$1,471
|$532
|$11,480
|Depreciation
|$20,293
|$5,085
|$4,812
|$5,646
|$5,349
|$41,186
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,862
|$12,718
|$11,391
|$13,929
|$11,540
|$80,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$970
|$1,004
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$5,027
|Maintenance
|$362
|$945
|$477
|$2,377
|$1,087
|$5,248
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$422
|$617
|$1,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,594
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,796
|Financing
|$3,421
|$2,750
|$2,037
|$1,274
|$461
|$9,943
|Depreciation
|$17,577
|$4,404
|$4,168
|$4,891
|$4,633
|$35,673
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,731
|$11,015
|$9,866
|$12,065
|$9,996
|$69,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$917
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$342
|$893
|$451
|$2,247
|$1,028
|$4,962
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$399
|$583
|$1,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,452
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,644
|Financing
|$3,234
|$2,600
|$1,926
|$1,204
|$436
|$9,401
|Depreciation
|$16,618
|$4,164
|$3,941
|$4,624
|$4,380
|$33,727
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,273
|$10,415
|$9,328
|$11,407
|$9,450
|$65,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$6,444
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,211
|$612
|$3,047
|$1,393
|$6,727
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$226
|$541
|$791
|$1,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,325
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,584
|Financing
|$4,385
|$3,525
|$2,611
|$1,633
|$591
|$12,745
|Depreciation
|$22,530
|$5,646
|$5,342
|$6,269
|$5,939
|$45,726
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,264
|$14,120
|$12,646
|$15,465
|$12,813
|$89,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,252
|$1,297
|$1,342
|$1,389
|$1,438
|$6,718
|Maintenance
|$484
|$1,263
|$638
|$3,177
|$1,452
|$7,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$235
|$564
|$825
|$1,624
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,466
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,737
|Financing
|$4,572
|$3,675
|$2,722
|$1,702
|$616
|$13,287
|Depreciation
|$23,489
|$5,886
|$5,570
|$6,536
|$6,192
|$47,672
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,722
|$14,721
|$13,184
|$16,123
|$13,358
|$93,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,218
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$1,351
|$1,399
|$6,535
|Maintenance
|$470
|$1,228
|$621
|$3,090
|$1,413
|$6,823
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$229
|$549
|$802
|$1,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,372
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,635
|Financing
|$4,447
|$3,575
|$2,648
|$1,656
|$599
|$12,926
|Depreciation
|$22,850
|$5,726
|$5,418
|$6,358
|$6,023
|$46,375
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,750
|$14,320
|$12,826
|$15,684
|$12,994
|$90,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$970
|$1,004
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$5,027
|Maintenance
|$362
|$945
|$477
|$2,377
|$1,087
|$5,248
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$422
|$617
|$1,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,594
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,796
|Financing
|$3,421
|$2,750
|$2,037
|$1,274
|$461
|$9,943
|Depreciation
|$17,577
|$4,404
|$4,168
|$4,891
|$4,633
|$35,673
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,731
|$11,015
|$9,866
|$12,065
|$9,996
|$69,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$6,124
|Maintenance
|$441
|$1,151
|$582
|$2,896
|$1,324
|$6,393
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$214
|$515
|$752
|$1,481
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,160
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,406
|Financing
|$4,167
|$3,350
|$2,482
|$1,552
|$561
|$12,112
|Depreciation
|$21,412
|$5,365
|$5,077
|$5,958
|$5,644
|$43,456
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,309
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$11,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,563
|$13,419
|$12,018
|$14,697
|$12,177
|$84,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$988
|$1,023
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$5,118
|Maintenance
|$368
|$962
|$486
|$2,420
|$1,107
|$5,344
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$430
|$628
|$1,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,641
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,847
|Financing
|$3,483
|$2,800
|$2,074
|$1,297
|$469
|$10,124
|Depreciation
|$17,896
|$4,484
|$4,244
|$4,980
|$4,717
|$36,322
|Fuel
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$9,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,217
|$11,216
|$10,045
|$12,284
|$10,177
|$70,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$5,575
|Maintenance
|$401
|$1,048
|$529
|$2,636
|$1,205
|$5,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$468
|$684
|$1,348
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,877
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,101
|Financing
|$3,794
|$3,050
|$2,259
|$1,413
|$511
|$11,028
|Depreciation
|$19,494
|$4,885
|$4,623
|$5,424
|$5,139
|$39,565
|Fuel
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,166
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$10,836
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,647
|$12,217
|$10,942
|$13,381
|$11,086
|$77,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$5,713
|Maintenance
|$411
|$1,074
|$543
|$2,701
|$1,235
|$5,964
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$480
|$701
|$1,381
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,948
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,178
|Financing
|$3,888
|$3,125
|$2,315
|$1,448
|$524
|$11,299
|Depreciation
|$19,974
|$5,005
|$4,736
|$5,558
|$5,265
|$40,538
|Fuel
|$2,091
|$2,154
|$2,219
|$2,285
|$2,354
|$11,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,376
|$12,518
|$11,211
|$13,710
|$11,359
|$79,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$5,484
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,031
|$521
|$2,593
|$1,186
|$5,725
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$192
|$461
|$673
|$1,326
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,830
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,050
|Financing
|$3,732
|$3,000
|$2,222
|$1,390
|$503
|$10,847
|Depreciation
|$19,175
|$4,805
|$4,547
|$5,335
|$5,054
|$38,916
|Fuel
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$10,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,161
|$12,017
|$10,763
|$13,162
|$10,904
|$76,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$345
|$902
|$456
|$2,269
|$1,037
|$5,010
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$403
|$589
|$1,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,476
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,669
|Financing
|$3,266
|$2,625
|$1,945
|$1,216
|$440
|$9,491
|Depreciation
|$16,778
|$4,204
|$3,978
|$4,668
|$4,423
|$34,052
|Fuel
|$1,757
|$1,809
|$1,864
|$1,919
|$1,977
|$9,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,516
|$10,515
|$9,417
|$11,516
|$9,541
|$66,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$1,314
|$1,359
|$6,352
|Maintenance
|$457
|$1,194
|$603
|$3,004
|$1,373
|$6,632
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$222
|$534
|$780
|$1,536
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,278
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,533
|Financing
|$4,323
|$3,475
|$2,574
|$1,610
|$582
|$12,564
|Depreciation
|$22,211
|$5,566
|$5,267
|$6,180
|$5,855
|$45,078
|Fuel
|$2,325
|$2,395
|$2,467
|$2,541
|$2,617
|$12,346
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,778
|$13,919
|$12,467
|$15,246
|$12,631
|$88,041
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Expedition
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Expedition in Virginia is:not available
