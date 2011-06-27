  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,365
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.1/650.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Torque470 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Special Edition Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,365
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Second Row Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Voice Activated Touch Screen Navigation Systemyes
Reversible Cargo Matyes
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Front & Second Rows Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,365
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,365
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Front License Plate Bracketyes
LED Headlamps & Fog Lampsyes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Maximum cargo capacity121.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5544 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length221.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height76.4 in.
EPA interior volume206.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base131.6 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,365
275/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,365
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,365
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
