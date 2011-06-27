Used 2018 Ford Expedition Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Expedition SUV
MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,317*
Total Cash Price
$55,655
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,317*
Total Cash Price
$55,655
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$55,368*
Total Cash Price
$43,823
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$60,905*
Total Cash Price
$48,205
MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,583*
Total Cash Price
$45,576
MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$78,069*
Total Cash Price
$61,790
MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$81,391*
Total Cash Price
$64,420
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,176*
Total Cash Price
$62,667
MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$60,905*
Total Cash Price
$48,205
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$74,193*
Total Cash Price
$58,723
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,012*
Total Cash Price
$49,082
MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$67,549*
Total Cash Price
$53,464
XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,210*
Total Cash Price
$54,779
XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$66,442*
Total Cash Price
$52,588
MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$58,136*
Total Cash Price
$46,014
MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,962*
Total Cash Price
$60,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$1,073
|$1,590
|$2,694
|$1,236
|$1,701
|$8,293
|Repairs
|$183
|$436
|$634
|$740
|$865
|$2,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,959
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,193
|Financing
|$2,993
|$2,407
|$1,782
|$1,115
|$403
|$8,700
|Depreciation
|$10,766
|$6,059
|$5,330
|$4,724
|$4,239
|$31,119
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,017
|$13,684
|$13,726
|$11,199
|$10,691
|$70,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$1,073
|$1,590
|$2,694
|$1,236
|$1,701
|$8,293
|Repairs
|$183
|$436
|$634
|$740
|$865
|$2,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,959
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,193
|Financing
|$2,993
|$2,407
|$1,782
|$1,115
|$403
|$8,700
|Depreciation
|$10,766
|$6,059
|$5,330
|$4,724
|$4,239
|$31,119
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,017
|$13,684
|$13,726
|$11,199
|$10,691
|$70,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$845
|$1,252
|$2,121
|$973
|$1,339
|$6,530
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$499
|$583
|$681
|$2,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,330
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,514
|Financing
|$2,357
|$1,895
|$1,403
|$878
|$317
|$6,850
|Depreciation
|$8,477
|$4,771
|$4,197
|$3,720
|$3,338
|$24,503
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,549
|$10,775
|$10,808
|$8,818
|$8,418
|$55,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$930
|$1,377
|$2,333
|$1,070
|$1,473
|$7,183
|Repairs
|$158
|$377
|$549
|$641
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,563
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,765
|Financing
|$2,593
|$2,085
|$1,543
|$966
|$349
|$7,535
|Depreciation
|$9,325
|$5,248
|$4,617
|$4,092
|$3,672
|$26,953
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,204
|$11,853
|$11,889
|$9,700
|$9,260
|$60,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$4,450
|Maintenance
|$879
|$1,302
|$2,206
|$1,012
|$1,393
|$6,791
|Repairs
|$150
|$357
|$519
|$606
|$708
|$2,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,423
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,615
|Financing
|$2,451
|$1,971
|$1,459
|$913
|$330
|$7,124
|Depreciation
|$8,816
|$4,962
|$4,365
|$3,869
|$3,472
|$25,483
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,211
|$11,206
|$11,240
|$9,171
|$8,755
|$57,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|Maintenance
|$1,191
|$1,765
|$2,991
|$1,372
|$1,888
|$9,207
|Repairs
|$203
|$484
|$704
|$822
|$960
|$3,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,285
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,545
|Financing
|$3,323
|$2,672
|$1,978
|$1,238
|$447
|$9,659
|Depreciation
|$11,953
|$6,727
|$5,918
|$5,245
|$4,707
|$34,549
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,334
|$15,193
|$15,239
|$12,433
|$11,869
|$78,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,333
|$6,290
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$1,840
|$3,118
|$1,430
|$1,968
|$9,599
|Repairs
|$212
|$504
|$734
|$857
|$1,001
|$3,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,425
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,696
|Financing
|$3,465
|$2,786
|$2,062
|$1,291
|$466
|$10,070
|Depreciation
|$12,461
|$7,013
|$6,170
|$5,468
|$4,907
|$36,019
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,327
|$15,839
|$15,888
|$12,962
|$12,374
|$81,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$6,119
|Maintenance
|$1,208
|$1,790
|$3,033
|$1,391
|$1,915
|$9,338
|Repairs
|$206
|$490
|$714
|$834
|$974
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,332
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,595
|Financing
|$3,371
|$2,710
|$2,006
|$1,256
|$453
|$9,796
|Depreciation
|$12,122
|$6,823
|$6,002
|$5,320
|$4,773
|$35,039
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,665
|$15,408
|$15,455
|$12,610
|$12,038
|$79,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$930
|$1,377
|$2,333
|$1,070
|$1,473
|$7,183
|Repairs
|$158
|$377
|$549
|$641
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,563
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,765
|Financing
|$2,593
|$2,085
|$1,543
|$966
|$349
|$7,535
|Depreciation
|$9,325
|$5,248
|$4,617
|$4,092
|$3,672
|$26,953
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,204
|$11,853
|$11,889
|$9,700
|$9,260
|$60,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$1,132
|$1,678
|$2,842
|$1,304
|$1,794
|$8,750
|Repairs
|$193
|$460
|$669
|$781
|$913
|$3,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,122
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,369
|Financing
|$3,158
|$2,539
|$1,880
|$1,177
|$425
|$9,179
|Depreciation
|$11,359
|$6,393
|$5,624
|$4,985
|$4,473
|$32,834
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,176
|$14,439
|$14,483
|$11,816
|$11,280
|$74,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$946
|$1,402
|$2,376
|$1,090
|$1,500
|$7,314
|Repairs
|$161
|$384
|$559
|$653
|$763
|$2,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,610
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,816
|Financing
|$2,640
|$2,122
|$1,571
|$983
|$355
|$7,672
|Depreciation
|$9,494
|$5,344
|$4,701
|$4,166
|$3,739
|$27,443
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,535
|$12,068
|$12,105
|$9,876
|$9,428
|$62,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,220
|Maintenance
|$1,031
|$1,527
|$2,588
|$1,187
|$1,634
|$7,967
|Repairs
|$176
|$418
|$609
|$711
|$831
|$2,745
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,843
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,067
|Financing
|$2,876
|$2,312
|$1,712
|$1,071
|$387
|$8,357
|Depreciation
|$10,342
|$5,821
|$5,120
|$4,538
|$4,072
|$29,894
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,190
|$13,146
|$13,186
|$10,758
|$10,270
|$67,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,349
|Maintenance
|$1,056
|$1,565
|$2,651
|$1,216
|$1,674
|$8,163
|Repairs
|$180
|$429
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$2,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,913
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,143
|Financing
|$2,946
|$2,369
|$1,754
|$1,098
|$396
|$8,563
|Depreciation
|$10,596
|$5,964
|$5,246
|$4,650
|$4,173
|$30,629
|Fuel
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,109
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$10,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,686
|$13,469
|$13,510
|$11,023
|$10,523
|$69,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$5,135
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$1,502
|$2,545
|$1,168
|$1,607
|$7,836
|Repairs
|$173
|$412
|$599
|$700
|$817
|$2,700
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,796
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,017
|Financing
|$2,828
|$2,274
|$1,684
|$1,054
|$380
|$8,220
|Depreciation
|$10,172
|$5,725
|$5,036
|$4,464
|$4,006
|$29,404
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,859
|$12,930
|$12,970
|$10,582
|$10,102
|$66,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$952
|$4,493
|Maintenance
|$887
|$1,315
|$2,227
|$1,022
|$1,406
|$6,857
|Repairs
|$151
|$360
|$524
|$612
|$715
|$2,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,447
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,640
|Financing
|$2,475
|$1,990
|$1,473
|$922
|$333
|$7,193
|Depreciation
|$8,901
|$5,010
|$4,407
|$3,906
|$3,505
|$25,728
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$8,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,376
|$11,314
|$11,348
|$9,259
|$8,839
|$58,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Expedition SUV MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$1,175
|$1,740
|$2,948
|$1,352
|$1,861
|$9,077
|Repairs
|$200
|$477
|$694
|$810
|$947
|$3,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,239
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,494
|Financing
|$3,276
|$2,634
|$1,950
|$1,220
|$441
|$9,522
|Depreciation
|$11,783
|$6,632
|$5,834
|$5,171
|$4,640
|$34,059
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,277
|$2,345
|$2,414
|$2,488
|$11,734
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,003
|$14,977
|$15,023
|$12,257
|$11,701
|$76,962
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Expedition
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Expedition in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019