Used 2017 Ford Expedition Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Expedition SUV
EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,191*
Total Cash Price
$39,413
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,191*
Total Cash Price
$39,413
XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,000*
Total Cash Price
$34,137
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,109*
Total Cash Price
$32,275
XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,937*
Total Cash Price
$43,758
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,828*
Total Cash Price
$45,620
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,900*
Total Cash Price
$44,379
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,000*
Total Cash Price
$34,137
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,564*
Total Cash Price
$41,586
EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,964*
Total Cash Price
$34,758
EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,782*
Total Cash Price
$37,861
King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,228*
Total Cash Price
$38,793
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,818*
Total Cash Price
$37,241
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,591*
Total Cash Price
$32,586
EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,973*
Total Cash Price
$43,137
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,182*
Total Cash Price
$31,034
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,182*
Total Cash Price
$31,034
EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,000*
Total Cash Price
$34,137
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,964*
Total Cash Price
$34,758
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,637*
Total Cash Price
$40,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$1,490
|$2,563
|$1,215
|$1,575
|$2,775
|$9,618
|Repairs
|$428
|$618
|$724
|$846
|$984
|$3,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,115
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,348
|Financing
|$2,120
|$1,704
|$1,262
|$789
|$286
|$6,161
|Depreciation
|$7,915
|$4,228
|$3,721
|$3,297
|$2,960
|$22,121
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,333
|$12,536
|$10,447
|$10,135
|$10,740
|$61,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$1,490
|$2,563
|$1,215
|$1,575
|$2,775
|$9,618
|Repairs
|$428
|$618
|$724
|$846
|$984
|$3,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,115
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,348
|Financing
|$2,120
|$1,704
|$1,262
|$789
|$286
|$6,161
|Depreciation
|$7,915
|$4,228
|$3,721
|$3,297
|$2,960
|$22,121
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,333
|$12,536
|$10,447
|$10,135
|$10,740
|$61,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$1,290
|$2,220
|$1,053
|$1,364
|$2,404
|$8,330
|Repairs
|$371
|$536
|$627
|$733
|$853
|$3,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,832
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,034
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$683
|$248
|$5,336
|Depreciation
|$6,855
|$3,662
|$3,223
|$2,856
|$2,564
|$19,160
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,013
|$10,858
|$9,049
|$8,778
|$9,303
|$53,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$4,450
|Maintenance
|$1,220
|$2,099
|$995
|$1,290
|$2,272
|$7,876
|Repairs
|$350
|$506
|$593
|$693
|$806
|$2,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,732
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,923
|Financing
|$1,736
|$1,396
|$1,034
|$646
|$234
|$5,045
|Depreciation
|$6,481
|$3,462
|$3,047
|$2,700
|$2,424
|$18,115
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,194
|$10,266
|$8,555
|$8,299
|$8,795
|$50,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|Maintenance
|$1,654
|$2,845
|$1,349
|$1,748
|$3,081
|$10,678
|Repairs
|$475
|$687
|$804
|$939
|$1,093
|$3,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,348
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,607
|Financing
|$2,353
|$1,892
|$1,402
|$876
|$317
|$6,840
|Depreciation
|$8,787
|$4,694
|$4,131
|$3,660
|$3,287
|$24,559
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,244
|$13,918
|$11,599
|$11,252
|$11,924
|$67,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,333
|$6,290
|Maintenance
|$1,724
|$2,966
|$1,407
|$1,823
|$3,212
|$11,132
|Repairs
|$495
|$716
|$838
|$979
|$1,139
|$4,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,448
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,718
|Financing
|$2,453
|$1,973
|$1,461
|$913
|$331
|$7,131
|Depreciation
|$9,161
|$4,894
|$4,307
|$3,816
|$3,427
|$25,604
|Fuel
|$2,596
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$13,784
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,063
|$14,510
|$12,092
|$11,731
|$12,432
|$70,828
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$6,119
|Maintenance
|$1,677
|$2,886
|$1,369
|$1,773
|$3,125
|$10,829
|Repairs
|$482
|$696
|$815
|$952
|$1,108
|$4,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,381
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,644
|Financing
|$2,387
|$1,919
|$1,421
|$888
|$322
|$6,937
|Depreciation
|$8,912
|$4,760
|$4,190
|$3,712
|$3,333
|$24,908
|Fuel
|$2,525
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,517
|$14,116
|$11,763
|$11,411
|$12,094
|$68,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$1,290
|$2,220
|$1,053
|$1,364
|$2,404
|$8,330
|Repairs
|$371
|$536
|$627
|$733
|$853
|$3,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,832
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,034
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$683
|$248
|$5,336
|Depreciation
|$6,855
|$3,662
|$3,223
|$2,856
|$2,564
|$19,160
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,013
|$10,858
|$9,049
|$8,778
|$9,303
|$53,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$1,572
|$2,704
|$1,282
|$1,662
|$2,928
|$10,148
|Repairs
|$452
|$653
|$764
|$892
|$1,039
|$3,799
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,231
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,478
|Financing
|$2,236
|$1,798
|$1,332
|$832
|$302
|$6,500
|Depreciation
|$8,351
|$4,461
|$3,926
|$3,479
|$3,124
|$23,340
|Fuel
|$2,366
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,288
|$13,227
|$11,023
|$10,693
|$11,332
|$64,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$1,314
|$2,260
|$1,072
|$1,389
|$2,447
|$8,482
|Repairs
|$377
|$545
|$638
|$746
|$868
|$3,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,865
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,869
|$1,503
|$1,113
|$696
|$252
|$5,433
|Depreciation
|$6,980
|$3,728
|$3,282
|$2,908
|$2,611
|$19,508
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,286
|$11,056
|$9,213
|$8,938
|$9,472
|$53,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,220
|Maintenance
|$1,431
|$2,462
|$1,168
|$1,513
|$2,666
|$9,239
|Repairs
|$411
|$594
|$695
|$813
|$946
|$3,459
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,031
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,256
|Financing
|$2,036
|$1,637
|$1,213
|$758
|$275
|$5,918
|Depreciation
|$7,603
|$4,061
|$3,575
|$3,167
|$2,844
|$21,250
|Fuel
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$11,440
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,651
|$12,043
|$10,036
|$9,736
|$10,318
|$58,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,349
|Maintenance
|$1,466
|$2,523
|$1,196
|$1,550
|$2,731
|$9,466
|Repairs
|$421
|$609
|$713
|$833
|$969
|$3,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,081
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,311
|Financing
|$2,086
|$1,678
|$1,243
|$776
|$281
|$6,064
|Depreciation
|$7,790
|$4,161
|$3,663
|$3,245
|$2,914
|$21,773
|Fuel
|$2,208
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$11,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,060
|$12,339
|$10,283
|$9,975
|$10,571
|$60,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$5,135
|Maintenance
|$1,408
|$2,422
|$1,148
|$1,488
|$2,622
|$9,088
|Repairs
|$404
|$584
|$684
|$799
|$930
|$3,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,998
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,219
|Financing
|$2,003
|$1,610
|$1,193
|$745
|$270
|$5,821
|Depreciation
|$7,478
|$3,995
|$3,516
|$3,115
|$2,797
|$20,902
|Fuel
|$2,119
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$11,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,378
|$11,845
|$9,871
|$9,576
|$10,148
|$57,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$952
|$4,493
|Maintenance
|$1,232
|$2,119
|$1,005
|$1,302
|$2,294
|$7,952
|Repairs
|$354
|$511
|$599
|$699
|$814
|$2,977
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,748
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,941
|Financing
|$1,752
|$1,409
|$1,044
|$652
|$236
|$5,094
|Depreciation
|$6,544
|$3,495
|$3,077
|$2,726
|$2,448
|$18,289
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,087
|$9,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,330
|$10,365
|$8,637
|$8,379
|$8,880
|$50,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$1,630
|$2,805
|$1,330
|$1,724
|$3,037
|$10,526
|Repairs
|$468
|$677
|$792
|$926
|$1,077
|$3,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,314
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,570
|Financing
|$2,320
|$1,865
|$1,382
|$863
|$313
|$6,743
|Depreciation
|$8,662
|$4,627
|$4,073
|$3,608
|$3,240
|$24,211
|Fuel
|$2,455
|$2,528
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$2,763
|$13,034
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,971
|$13,721
|$11,434
|$11,092
|$11,755
|$66,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$1,173
|$2,018
|$957
|$1,240
|$2,185
|$7,573
|Repairs
|$337
|$487
|$570
|$666
|$775
|$2,835
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,665
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,342
|$994
|$621
|$225
|$4,851
|Depreciation
|$6,232
|$3,329
|$2,930
|$2,596
|$2,331
|$17,418
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,648
|$9,871
|$8,226
|$7,980
|$8,457
|$48,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$1,173
|$2,018
|$957
|$1,240
|$2,185
|$7,573
|Repairs
|$337
|$487
|$570
|$666
|$775
|$2,835
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,665
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,342
|$994
|$621
|$225
|$4,851
|Depreciation
|$6,232
|$3,329
|$2,930
|$2,596
|$2,331
|$17,418
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,648
|$9,871
|$8,226
|$7,980
|$8,457
|$48,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$1,290
|$2,220
|$1,053
|$1,364
|$2,404
|$8,330
|Repairs
|$371
|$536
|$627
|$733
|$853
|$3,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,832
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,034
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$683
|$248
|$5,336
|Depreciation
|$6,855
|$3,662
|$3,223
|$2,856
|$2,564
|$19,160
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,013
|$10,858
|$9,049
|$8,778
|$9,303
|$53,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$1,314
|$2,260
|$1,072
|$1,389
|$2,447
|$8,482
|Repairs
|$377
|$545
|$638
|$746
|$868
|$3,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,865
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,869
|$1,503
|$1,113
|$696
|$252
|$5,433
|Depreciation
|$6,980
|$3,728
|$3,282
|$2,908
|$2,611
|$19,508
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,286
|$11,056
|$9,213
|$8,938
|$9,472
|$53,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$5,563
|Maintenance
|$1,525
|$2,623
|$1,244
|$1,612
|$2,841
|$9,845
|Repairs
|$438
|$633
|$741
|$866
|$1,008
|$3,686
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,165
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,404
|Financing
|$2,170
|$1,745
|$1,292
|$807
|$293
|$6,306
|Depreciation
|$8,102
|$4,328
|$3,809
|$3,375
|$3,030
|$22,643
|Fuel
|$2,296
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$12,190
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,742
|$12,832
|$10,694
|$10,374
|$10,994
|$62,637
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Expedition
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Expedition in Virginia is:not available
