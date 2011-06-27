Used 2016 Ford Expedition Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Expedition SUV
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,249*
Total Cash Price
$44,072
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,739*
Total Cash Price
$34,702
EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,249*
Total Cash Price
$44,072
EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,113*
Total Cash Price
$38,172
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,889*
Total Cash Price
$36,090
EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,772*
Total Cash Price
$48,930
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,996*
Total Cash Price
$51,012
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,847*
Total Cash Price
$49,624
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,113*
Total Cash Price
$38,172
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,010*
Total Cash Price
$46,501
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,188*
Total Cash Price
$38,866
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,562*
Total Cash Price
$42,336
XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,174*
Total Cash Price
$43,378
XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,487*
Total Cash Price
$41,642
King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,426*
Total Cash Price
$36,437
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,697*
Total Cash Price
$48,236
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,739*
Total Cash Price
$34,702
EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,113*
Total Cash Price
$38,172
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,188*
Total Cash Price
$38,866
EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,861*
Total Cash Price
$45,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,987
|Maintenance
|$2,460
|$1,196
|$1,542
|$1,603
|$2,800
|$9,601
|Repairs
|$654
|$759
|$886
|$1,035
|$1,207
|$4,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,357
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,591
|Financing
|$2,370
|$1,906
|$1,411
|$883
|$320
|$6,890
|Depreciation
|$9,745
|$4,846
|$4,266
|$3,781
|$3,392
|$26,030
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,088
|$12,375
|$11,880
|$11,186
|$11,720
|$68,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$4,714
|Maintenance
|$1,937
|$942
|$1,214
|$1,262
|$2,205
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$515
|$598
|$698
|$815
|$950
|$3,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,856
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,040
|Financing
|$1,866
|$1,501
|$1,111
|$695
|$252
|$5,425
|Depreciation
|$7,673
|$3,816
|$3,359
|$2,977
|$2,671
|$20,496
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,605
|$9,744
|$9,354
|$8,808
|$9,228
|$53,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,987
|Maintenance
|$2,460
|$1,196
|$1,542
|$1,603
|$2,800
|$9,601
|Repairs
|$654
|$759
|$886
|$1,035
|$1,207
|$4,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,357
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,591
|Financing
|$2,370
|$1,906
|$1,411
|$883
|$320
|$6,890
|Depreciation
|$9,745
|$4,846
|$4,266
|$3,781
|$3,392
|$26,030
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,088
|$12,375
|$11,880
|$11,186
|$11,720
|$68,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$5,185
|Maintenance
|$2,131
|$1,036
|$1,335
|$1,388
|$2,426
|$8,316
|Repairs
|$567
|$658
|$768
|$897
|$1,045
|$3,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,053
|$1,651
|$1,222
|$765
|$277
|$5,968
|Depreciation
|$8,440
|$4,198
|$3,695
|$3,275
|$2,938
|$22,546
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,266
|$10,718
|$10,289
|$9,689
|$10,151
|$59,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,903
|Maintenance
|$2,014
|$980
|$1,263
|$1,312
|$2,293
|$7,862
|Repairs
|$536
|$622
|$726
|$848
|$988
|$3,719
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,930
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,122
|Financing
|$1,941
|$1,561
|$1,155
|$723
|$262
|$5,642
|Depreciation
|$7,980
|$3,969
|$3,493
|$3,096
|$2,778
|$21,316
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,269
|$10,134
|$9,728
|$9,160
|$9,597
|$55,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,328
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$6,647
|Maintenance
|$2,731
|$1,328
|$1,712
|$1,779
|$3,109
|$10,660
|Repairs
|$726
|$843
|$984
|$1,149
|$1,340
|$5,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,617
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,876
|Financing
|$2,631
|$2,116
|$1,567
|$980
|$355
|$7,649
|Depreciation
|$10,819
|$5,381
|$4,736
|$4,198
|$3,766
|$28,899
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,413
|$13,739
|$13,189
|$12,419
|$13,011
|$75,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,305
|$1,345
|$1,385
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$6,930
|Maintenance
|$2,847
|$1,385
|$1,785
|$1,855
|$3,241
|$11,113
|Repairs
|$757
|$879
|$1,026
|$1,198
|$1,397
|$5,257
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,728
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,999
|Financing
|$2,743
|$2,206
|$1,633
|$1,022
|$370
|$7,975
|Depreciation
|$11,279
|$5,610
|$4,938
|$4,376
|$3,926
|$30,129
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,831
|$2,916
|$3,003
|$3,094
|$14,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,409
|$14,324
|$13,750
|$12,948
|$13,565
|$78,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$6,741
|Maintenance
|$2,770
|$1,347
|$1,736
|$1,805
|$3,153
|$10,811
|Repairs
|$736
|$855
|$998
|$1,165
|$1,359
|$5,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,654
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,917
|Financing
|$2,668
|$2,146
|$1,589
|$994
|$360
|$7,758
|Depreciation
|$10,972
|$5,457
|$4,803
|$4,257
|$3,820
|$29,309
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,754
|$2,837
|$2,921
|$3,010
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,745
|$13,934
|$13,376
|$12,595
|$13,196
|$76,847
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$5,185
|Maintenance
|$2,131
|$1,036
|$1,335
|$1,388
|$2,426
|$8,316
|Repairs
|$567
|$658
|$768
|$897
|$1,045
|$3,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,053
|$1,651
|$1,222
|$765
|$277
|$5,968
|Depreciation
|$8,440
|$4,198
|$3,695
|$3,275
|$2,938
|$22,546
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,266
|$10,718
|$10,289
|$9,689
|$10,151
|$59,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$6,317
|Maintenance
|$2,596
|$1,262
|$1,627
|$1,691
|$2,955
|$10,130
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$935
|$1,092
|$1,273
|$4,792
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,487
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,734
|Financing
|$2,500
|$2,011
|$1,489
|$931
|$338
|$7,270
|Depreciation
|$10,282
|$5,113
|$4,501
|$3,989
|$3,579
|$27,465
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,821
|$13,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,251
|$13,057
|$12,534
|$11,803
|$12,366
|$72,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,280
|Maintenance
|$2,169
|$1,055
|$1,360
|$1,413
|$2,470
|$8,467
|Repairs
|$577
|$670
|$782
|$913
|$1,064
|$4,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,079
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,285
|Financing
|$2,090
|$1,681
|$1,244
|$778
|$282
|$6,076
|Depreciation
|$8,594
|$4,274
|$3,762
|$3,334
|$2,992
|$22,956
|Fuel
|$2,094
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,358
|$11,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,598
|$10,913
|$10,476
|$9,865
|$10,335
|$60,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,751
|Maintenance
|$2,363
|$1,149
|$1,481
|$1,540
|$2,690
|$9,223
|Repairs
|$628
|$730
|$852
|$994
|$1,159
|$4,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,264
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,489
|Financing
|$2,277
|$1,831
|$1,355
|$848
|$307
|$6,619
|Depreciation
|$9,361
|$4,656
|$4,098
|$3,632
|$3,259
|$25,005
|Fuel
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,420
|$2,492
|$2,568
|$12,112
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,258
|$11,888
|$11,412
|$10,746
|$11,258
|$65,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$2,421
|$1,178
|$1,518
|$1,578
|$2,756
|$9,450
|Repairs
|$644
|$748
|$873
|$1,019
|$1,188
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,320
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,550
|Financing
|$2,333
|$1,876
|$1,389
|$869
|$315
|$6,781
|Depreciation
|$9,591
|$4,770
|$4,199
|$3,721
|$3,339
|$25,620
|Fuel
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,554
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,756
|$12,180
|$11,693
|$11,010
|$11,535
|$67,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$2,324
|$1,130
|$1,457
|$1,514
|$2,646
|$9,072
|Repairs
|$618
|$718
|$838
|$978
|$1,140
|$4,291
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,227
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,448
|Financing
|$2,239
|$1,801
|$1,333
|$834
|$302
|$6,510
|Depreciation
|$9,208
|$4,579
|$4,031
|$3,572
|$3,205
|$24,595
|Fuel
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,381
|$2,452
|$2,526
|$11,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,926
|$11,693
|$11,225
|$10,570
|$11,074
|$64,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$961
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$2,034
|$989
|$1,275
|$1,325
|$2,315
|$7,938
|Repairs
|$541
|$628
|$733
|$856
|$998
|$3,755
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,949
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,142
|Financing
|$1,959
|$1,576
|$1,167
|$730
|$265
|$5,696
|Depreciation
|$8,057
|$4,007
|$3,527
|$3,126
|$2,805
|$21,521
|Fuel
|$1,964
|$2,022
|$2,083
|$2,145
|$2,210
|$10,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,435
|$10,231
|$9,822
|$9,248
|$9,689
|$56,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$6,552
|Maintenance
|$2,692
|$1,309
|$1,687
|$1,754
|$3,065
|$10,508
|Repairs
|$716
|$831
|$970
|$1,133
|$1,321
|$4,971
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,580
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,836
|Financing
|$2,594
|$2,086
|$1,544
|$966
|$350
|$7,541
|Depreciation
|$10,665
|$5,304
|$4,669
|$4,138
|$3,713
|$28,489
|Fuel
|$2,599
|$2,677
|$2,758
|$2,840
|$2,926
|$13,800
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,081
|$13,544
|$13,002
|$12,243
|$12,827
|$74,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$4,714
|Maintenance
|$1,937
|$942
|$1,214
|$1,262
|$2,205
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$515
|$598
|$698
|$815
|$950
|$3,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,856
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,040
|Financing
|$1,866
|$1,501
|$1,111
|$695
|$252
|$5,425
|Depreciation
|$7,673
|$3,816
|$3,359
|$2,977
|$2,671
|$20,496
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,605
|$9,744
|$9,354
|$8,808
|$9,228
|$53,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$5,185
|Maintenance
|$2,131
|$1,036
|$1,335
|$1,388
|$2,426
|$8,316
|Repairs
|$567
|$658
|$768
|$897
|$1,045
|$3,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,053
|$1,651
|$1,222
|$765
|$277
|$5,968
|Depreciation
|$8,440
|$4,198
|$3,695
|$3,275
|$2,938
|$22,546
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,266
|$10,718
|$10,289
|$9,689
|$10,151
|$59,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,280
|Maintenance
|$2,169
|$1,055
|$1,360
|$1,413
|$2,470
|$8,467
|Repairs
|$577
|$670
|$782
|$913
|$1,064
|$4,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,079
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,285
|Financing
|$2,090
|$1,681
|$1,244
|$778
|$282
|$6,076
|Depreciation
|$8,594
|$4,274
|$3,762
|$3,334
|$2,992
|$22,956
|Fuel
|$2,094
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,358
|$11,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,598
|$10,913
|$10,476
|$9,865
|$10,335
|$60,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$6,128
|Maintenance
|$2,518
|$1,225
|$1,578
|$1,641
|$2,867
|$9,828
|Repairs
|$670
|$777
|$907
|$1,060
|$1,235
|$4,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,413
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,652
|Financing
|$2,426
|$1,951
|$1,444
|$904
|$328
|$7,053
|Depreciation
|$9,975
|$4,961
|$4,367
|$3,870
|$3,472
|$26,645
|Fuel
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$2,737
|$12,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,587
|$12,667
|$12,160
|$11,450
|$11,996
|$69,861
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Expedition
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Expedition in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019