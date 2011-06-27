  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT Features & Specs

Overview
$50,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$50,220
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
$50,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)469.0/670.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$50,220
Torque420 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$50,220
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$50,220
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$50,220
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$50,220
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
$50,220
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$50,220
1st and 2nd Row Rubber Floormatsyes
Invision Headrest Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
10-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat w/10-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seatyes
Heated 2nd Row Seatsyes
Leather 2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Voice Activated Navigation w/HD Radioyes
HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
$50,220
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$50,220
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$50,220
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
$50,220
20" Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
$50,220
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight6103 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length220.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height77.7 in.
EPA interior volume210.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
$50,220
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dune, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$50,220
275/65R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$50,220
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$50,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
