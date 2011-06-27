  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Expedition
Overview
$44,875
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$44,875
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$44,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$44,875
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$44,875
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$44,875
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Leather Seating Packageyes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$44,875
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$44,875
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
$44,875
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$44,875
1st and 2nd Row Rubber Floormatsyes
Heated 2nd Row Seatsyes
Leather 2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Invision Headrest Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Voice-Activated Navigation System w/HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
$44,875
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$44,875
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$44,875
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
$44,875
17" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
$44,875
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5781 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.6 degrees
Maximum payload1660 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length206.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
$44,875
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$44,875
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$44,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$44,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
