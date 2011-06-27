Used 2014 Ford Expedition Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Expedition SUV
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,497*
Total Cash Price
$27,384
King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,497*
Total Cash Price
$27,384
Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,486*
Total Cash Price
$21,562
EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,935*
Total Cash Price
$23,718
XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,265*
Total Cash Price
$22,424
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,725*
Total Cash Price
$30,402
XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,394*
Total Cash Price
$31,696
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,615*
Total Cash Price
$30,834
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,935*
Total Cash Price
$23,718
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,611*
Total Cash Price
$28,893
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,824*
Total Cash Price
$24,149
EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,273*
Total Cash Price
$26,306
XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,608*
Total Cash Price
$26,953
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,383*
Total Cash Price
$25,874
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,710*
Total Cash Price
$22,640
EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,836*
Total Cash Price
$29,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,171
|Maintenance
|$1,153
|$1,626
|$2,743
|$632
|$3,515
|$9,670
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,490
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,473
|$1,184
|$876
|$549
|$199
|$4,281
|Depreciation
|$6,968
|$3,414
|$2,916
|$2,485
|$2,121
|$17,904
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,211
|$10,610
|$11,154
|$8,538
|$10,984
|$56,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,171
|Maintenance
|$1,153
|$1,626
|$2,743
|$632
|$3,515
|$9,670
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,490
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,473
|$1,184
|$876
|$549
|$199
|$4,281
|Depreciation
|$6,968
|$3,414
|$2,916
|$2,485
|$2,121
|$17,904
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,211
|$10,610
|$11,154
|$8,538
|$10,984
|$56,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$908
|$1,280
|$2,160
|$498
|$2,768
|$7,614
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,357
|Financing
|$1,160
|$932
|$690
|$432
|$157
|$3,371
|Depreciation
|$5,487
|$2,688
|$2,296
|$1,957
|$1,670
|$14,098
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,977
|$8,354
|$8,783
|$6,723
|$8,649
|$44,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$4,479
|Maintenance
|$999
|$1,408
|$2,376
|$548
|$3,045
|$8,375
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,493
|Financing
|$1,276
|$1,025
|$759
|$475
|$173
|$3,708
|Depreciation
|$6,036
|$2,957
|$2,526
|$2,153
|$1,837
|$15,508
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,175
|$9,189
|$9,661
|$7,395
|$9,514
|$48,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$944
|$1,331
|$2,246
|$518
|$2,879
|$7,919
|Repairs
|$513
|$593
|$694
|$810
|$943
|$3,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,411
|Financing
|$1,206
|$969
|$718
|$449
|$163
|$3,506
|Depreciation
|$5,706
|$2,796
|$2,388
|$2,035
|$1,737
|$14,662
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,456
|$8,688
|$9,134
|$6,992
|$8,995
|$46,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$1,280
|$1,805
|$3,046
|$702
|$3,903
|$10,736
|Repairs
|$695
|$804
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,279
|$4,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,654
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,913
|Financing
|$1,636
|$1,314
|$973
|$609
|$221
|$4,753
|Depreciation
|$7,737
|$3,790
|$3,237
|$2,759
|$2,355
|$19,878
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,888
|$11,779
|$12,384
|$9,479
|$12,195
|$62,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,986
|Maintenance
|$1,335
|$1,882
|$3,175
|$732
|$4,069
|$11,193
|Repairs
|$725
|$838
|$980
|$1,145
|$1,333
|$5,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,724
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,995
|Financing
|$1,705
|$1,370
|$1,014
|$635
|$231
|$4,955
|Depreciation
|$8,066
|$3,951
|$3,375
|$2,877
|$2,455
|$20,724
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,606
|$12,280
|$12,911
|$9,883
|$12,714
|$65,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,823
|Maintenance
|$1,298
|$1,830
|$3,089
|$712
|$3,958
|$10,888
|Repairs
|$705
|$815
|$954
|$1,114
|$1,297
|$4,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,677
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,941
|Financing
|$1,659
|$1,333
|$987
|$618
|$225
|$4,821
|Depreciation
|$7,846
|$3,844
|$3,283
|$2,799
|$2,388
|$20,160
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,127
|$11,946
|$12,560
|$9,614
|$12,368
|$63,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$4,479
|Maintenance
|$999
|$1,408
|$2,376
|$548
|$3,045
|$8,375
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,493
|Financing
|$1,276
|$1,025
|$759
|$475
|$173
|$3,708
|Depreciation
|$6,036
|$2,957
|$2,526
|$2,153
|$1,837
|$15,508
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,175
|$9,189
|$9,661
|$7,395
|$9,514
|$48,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$5,456
|Maintenance
|$1,217
|$1,715
|$2,894
|$667
|$3,709
|$10,203
|Repairs
|$661
|$764
|$894
|$1,044
|$1,215
|$4,577
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,572
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,818
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,249
|$925
|$579
|$210
|$4,517
|Depreciation
|$7,353
|$3,602
|$3,077
|$2,622
|$2,238
|$18,891
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,049
|$11,194
|$11,769
|$9,009
|$11,590
|$59,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,017
|$1,434
|$2,419
|$558
|$3,100
|$8,528
|Repairs
|$552
|$638
|$747
|$872
|$1,016
|$3,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,314
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,520
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,044
|$773
|$484
|$176
|$3,776
|Depreciation
|$6,145
|$3,011
|$2,572
|$2,192
|$1,870
|$15,790
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,414
|$9,356
|$9,837
|$7,530
|$9,687
|$49,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$4,968
|Maintenance
|$1,108
|$1,562
|$2,635
|$608
|$3,377
|$9,289
|Repairs
|$601
|$695
|$814
|$950
|$1,107
|$4,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,415
|$1,137
|$842
|$527
|$192
|$4,113
|Depreciation
|$6,694
|$3,279
|$2,801
|$2,388
|$2,037
|$17,200
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,612
|$10,192
|$10,715
|$8,202
|$10,552
|$54,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$5,090
|Maintenance
|$1,135
|$1,600
|$2,700
|$623
|$3,460
|$9,518
|Repairs
|$616
|$713
|$834
|$974
|$1,134
|$4,270
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,466
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,696
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,165
|$863
|$540
|$196
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$6,859
|$3,360
|$2,870
|$2,446
|$2,088
|$17,623
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,971
|$10,443
|$10,979
|$8,404
|$10,811
|$55,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,886
|Maintenance
|$1,090
|$1,536
|$2,592
|$598
|$3,322
|$9,137
|Repairs
|$592
|$684
|$800
|$935
|$1,088
|$4,099
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,628
|Financing
|$1,392
|$1,118
|$828
|$518
|$188
|$4,045
|Depreciation
|$6,584
|$3,226
|$2,755
|$2,348
|$2,004
|$16,918
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,372
|$10,025
|$10,540
|$8,068
|$10,379
|$53,383
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$906
|$4,276
|Maintenance
|$953
|$1,344
|$2,268
|$523
|$2,906
|$7,995
|Repairs
|$518
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$952
|$3,587
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,218
|$979
|$725
|$454
|$165
|$3,540
|Depreciation
|$5,761
|$2,822
|$2,411
|$2,055
|$1,754
|$14,803
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,576
|$8,772
|$9,222
|$7,059
|$9,081
|$46,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$1,262
|$1,779
|$3,002
|$692
|$3,848
|$10,583
|Repairs
|$685
|$792
|$927
|$1,083
|$1,261
|$4,748
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,630
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$1,886
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,295
|$959
|$600
|$218
|$4,686
|Depreciation
|$7,627
|$3,736
|$3,191
|$2,720
|$2,321
|$19,596
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,648
|$11,612
|$12,208
|$9,345
|$12,022
|$61,836
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Expedition
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Expedition in Virginia is:not available
