Used 2013 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Leather Seating Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 203Ayes
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
1st and 2nd Row Rubber Floormatsyes
Heated 2nd Row Seatsyes
Leather 2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Climate Controlled Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation System w/HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
17" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Running Boardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1690 lbs.
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length206.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (Late Availability)
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Autumn Red Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
