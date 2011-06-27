  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2013 Ford Expedition
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,005
See Expedition Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,005
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,005
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)435.5/603.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,005
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,005
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
340 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,005
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Leather 2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Invision Headrest Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Voice-Activated Navigation System w/HD Radioyes
1st and 2nd Row King Ranch Logo Rubber Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,005
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,005
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Power Running Boardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight6078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.1 degrees
Maximum payload1580 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height78.3 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Autumn Red Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/King Ranch Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,005
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,005
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Expedition Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles