Used 2011 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Expedition
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Leather Seating Packageyes
Rapid Spec 203A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 203Ayes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
1st and 2nd Row Rubber Floormatsyes
Climate Controlled Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyes
Leather 2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Invision Headrest Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
17" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Running Boardsyes
Power Moonroofyes
20-Inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Pocketsyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic Paintyes
20-Inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5847 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.6 degrees
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length206.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black/Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Silver Smoke Inserts, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
