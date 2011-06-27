Used 2008 Ford Expedition King Ranch Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/504.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|28.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|340 watts stereo output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|manual
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|108.2 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|21.4 degrees
|Length
|206.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Angle of approach
|22.8 degrees
|Height
|77.2 in.
|Wheel base
|119.0 in.
|Width
|78.8 in.
|Rear track
|67.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P255/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
