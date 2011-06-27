  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5578 lbs.
Gross weight7328 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1750 lbs.
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length206.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Carbon Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
