  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2005 Ford Expedition
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,720
See Expedition Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,720
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,720
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,720
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
260 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,720
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,720
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,720
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5352 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1748 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Exterior Colors
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,720
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,720
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Expedition Inventory

Related Used 2005 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles