Used 2005 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Expedition
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5352 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1693 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint Grey
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
