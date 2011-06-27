  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,085
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,085
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
290 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,085
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,085
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,085
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5468 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Maximum payload1732 lbs.
Angle of departure19.2 degrees
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,085
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,085
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,085
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
