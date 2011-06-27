  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Expedition Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG161614
Total Seating989
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
Center locking differentialnonoyes
hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.364/494 mi.360/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.30 gal.
Combined MPG161614
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Torque291 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm291 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm291 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 4750 rpm232 hp @ 4750 rpm232 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
80 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesnoyes
Multi-CD located in center consolenoyesno
290 watts stereo outputnoyesno
AM/FM in center console-CD stereonoyesno
separate rear audionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Air conditioningyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnoyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
leather trim on center consolenoyesno
overhead console with storagenoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room63 in.63 in.63 in.
clothyesnoyes
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Front track65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.7 cu.ft.110.7 cu.ft.110.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5468 lbs.4891 lbs.5345 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.20.5 cu.ft.20.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees22.3 degrees22.2 degrees
Maximum payload1532 lbs.2109 lbs.1855 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees19.1 degrees19.2 degrees
Length205.8 in.205.8 in.205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.8100 lbs.7300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height76.5 in.76.5 in.78.4 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.119.1 in.119.1 in.
Width78.7 in.78.7 in.78.7 in.
Rear track65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
P255/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
chrome steel wheelsnoyesno
P275/60R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,555
Starting MSRP
$36,940
Starting MSRP
$33,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
