  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2001 Ford Expedition
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,065
See Expedition Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,065
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/510 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,065
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,065
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,065
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,065
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Front head room39.8 in.
bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Curb weight5345 lbs.
Gross weight6980 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.6 in.
Maximum payload1635 lbs.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige CC Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,065
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Expedition Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford Expedition XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles