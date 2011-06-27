  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
290 watts stereo outputyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Curb weight5468 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.6 in.
Maximum payload1730 lbs.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
