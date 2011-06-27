  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Expedition Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG161614
Total Seating989
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.364/494 mi.390/510 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.30 gal.
Combined MPG161614
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4400 rpm215 hp @ 4400 rpm215 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesnoyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
290 watts stereo outputnoyesno
rear volume controlsnoyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Air conditioningyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnoyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
bench front seatsyesnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
captains chairs front seatsnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Length204.6 in.204.6 in.204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.8100 lbs.7300 lbs.
Curb weight4891 lbs.4891 lbs.5345 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.7000 lbs.6980 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height74.3 in.74.3 in.76.6 in.
Maximum payload1805 lbs.1955 lbs.1635 lbs.
Wheel base119.1 in.119.1 in.119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige CC Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige CC Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
P255/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
chrome steel wheelsnoyesno
P275/60R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
