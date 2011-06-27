Used 2001 Ford Expedition Features & Specs
|Overview
See Expedition Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|14
|Total Seating
|9
|8
|9
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|on demand 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364/494 mi.
|364/494 mi.
|390/510 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|30 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 4400 rpm
|215 hp @ 4400 rpm
|215 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|290 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|rear volume controls
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|bench front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.5 in.
|61.5 in.
|61.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Length
|204.6 in.
|204.6 in.
|204.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8100 lbs.
|8100 lbs.
|7300 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4891 lbs.
|4891 lbs.
|5345 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6700 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|6980 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|7.5 in.
|7.5 in.
|Height
|74.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|76.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1805 lbs.
|1955 lbs.
|1635 lbs.
|Wheel base
|119.1 in.
|119.1 in.
|119.1 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P255/70R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|chrome steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P275/60R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,195
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2001 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge