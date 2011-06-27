Used 2000 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight5080 lbs.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
