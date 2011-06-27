Used 2000 Ford Expedition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141513
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg13/18 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/510.0 mi.338.0/468.0 mi.330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.26.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG141513
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm345 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l5.4 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4400 rpm215 hp @ 4400 rpm260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.42.3 ft.42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.204.6 in.204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.5900 lbs.7400 lbs.
Curb weight5080 lbs.4916 lbs.5447 lbs.
Height76.6 in.74.3 in.76.6 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.119.1 in.119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
