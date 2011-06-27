Used 1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Height76.6 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
