Used 1999 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Height74.3 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
