Used 1997 Ford Expedition Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|15
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/510.0 mi.
|364.0/468.0 mi.
|364.0/468.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|15
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 4400 rpm
|215 hp @ 4400 rpm
|215 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|61.5 in.
|61.5 in.
|61.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|204.6 in.
|204.6 in.
|204.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6100 lbs.
|5900 lbs.
|5900 lbs.
|Height
|76.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1825.0 lbs.
|1950.0 lbs.
|1950.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|119.0 in.
|119.0 in.
|119.0 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
Related Used 1997 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles