  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition EL
  4. Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Expedition EL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,675
See Expedition EL Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,675
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,675
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,675
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,675
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Front head room39.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5854 lbs.
Gross weight7474 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1620 lbs.
Angle of departure20.1 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.7 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,675
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Expedition EL Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles