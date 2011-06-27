  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition EL
  4. Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Expedition EL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,035
See Expedition EL Inventory
Starting MSRP
$40,575
See Expedition EL Inventory
Starting MSRP
$47,865
See Expedition EL Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating888
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.33.5 gal.33.5 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5000 rpm310 hp @ 5000 rpm310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.43.9 ft.43.9 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
340 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
rear volume controlsyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesnoyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
160-watt audio outputnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on dashyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consoleyesnoyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on shift knobyesnoyes
rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyesnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesno
rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
leatheryesnono
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnoyesno
10 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
driver cooled seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
passenger cooled seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.59.9 in.59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyesnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Front track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.130.8 cu.ft.130.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight6088 lbs.6088 lbs.6088 lbs.
Gross weight7658 lbs.7658 lbs.7658 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.42.6 cu.ft.42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.1 degrees24.1 degrees24.1 degrees
Maximum payload1570 lbs.1570 lbs.1570 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees20.9 degrees20.9 degrees
Length221.3 in.221.3 in.221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.8700 lbs.8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height78.3 in.78.3 in.78.3 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.131.0 in.131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-coat Metallic
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel w/Grey Stone Accent, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Camel Accent, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Caramel Accent, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P255/70R18 tiresyesnoyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,035
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Starting MSRP
$47,865
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Expedition EL InventorySee Expedition EL InventorySee Expedition EL Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles