Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Expedition EL
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
340 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.1 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Camel Accent, leather
  • Camel w/Grey Stone Accent, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
