Used 2005 Ford Excursion XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Excursion
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque560 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 3300 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight7341 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload1559 lbs.
Angle of departure11.5 degrees
Length226.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity11000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Pebble
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
