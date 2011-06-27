  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Excursion Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$42,890
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$42,890
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$42,890
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
$42,890
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$42,890
80 watts stereo outputyes
rear volume controlsyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$42,890
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$42,890
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$42,890
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$42,890
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
Rear Seats
$42,890
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
$42,890
Front track68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight6734 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload1866 lbs.
Angle of departure11.5 degrees
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
$42,890
Exterior Colors
  • Pueblo Gold
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
$42,890
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$42,890
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
$42,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
