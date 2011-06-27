  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2004 Ford Excursion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Excursion Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Excursion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,160
See Excursion Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,405
See Excursion Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV10V10
Total Seating98
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
automatic locking hubsyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.44 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.50.4 ft.
Valves2020
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10V10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
80 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesno
mast antennayesyes
rear volume controlsnoyes
AM/FM stereonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesno
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
Climate controlnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
trip computernoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
Front head room41 in.41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.68.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyesno
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room67.5 in.67.5 in.
clothyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
heated passenger seatnoyes
captains chairs front seatsnoyes
leathernoyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
heated driver seatnoyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
Rear head room41 in.41 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.67 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
Front track68.4 in.68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.4 cu.ft.146.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight7190 lbs.7190 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48 cu.ft.48 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees25 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.1710 lbs.
Angle of departure15.1 degrees15.1 degrees
Length226.7 in.226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11000 lbs.11000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height80.2 in.80.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
chrome steel wheelsyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
solid live axle front suspensionyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,160
Starting MSRP
$45,405
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Excursion InventorySee Excursion Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Excursion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles