Used 2004 Ford Excursion Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|V10
|Total Seating
|9
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|44 gal.
|44 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Torque
|425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 4250 rpm
|310 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Turning circle
|50.4 ft.
|50.4 ft.
|Valves
|20
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|rear volume controls
|no
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Front head room
|41 in.
|41 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|heated driver seat
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Rear head room
|41 in.
|41 in.
|Rear hip Room
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|67 in.
|67 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Front track
|68.4 in.
|68.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|146.4 cu.ft.
|146.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|7190 lbs.
|7190 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8900 lbs.
|8900 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|48 cu.ft.
|48 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|25 degrees
|25 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1710 lbs.
|1710 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|15.1 degrees
|15.1 degrees
|Length
|226.7 in.
|226.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11000 lbs.
|11000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|Height
|80.2 in.
|80.2 in.
|Wheel base
|137.1 in.
|137.1 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|chrome steel wheels
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|LT265/75R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,160
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
