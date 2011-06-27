  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2002 Ford Excursion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Excursion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,145
See Excursion Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,145
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,145
80 watts stereo outputyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,145
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,145
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,145
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Front head room41 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Front track68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146 cu.ft.
Curb weight6650 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload1950 lbs.
Angle of departure11.5 degrees
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,145
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,145
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Excursion Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford Excursion Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles