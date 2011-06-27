Used 2001 Ford Excursion Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight3575 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height80.2 in.
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Satin Green CC Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green CC Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT265/75R D tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles