  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2000 Ford Excursion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Ford Excursion Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Excursion
Overview
See Excursion Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV10
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.0 in.
Measurements
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Curb weight7190 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.0 cu.ft.
Height79.7 in.
Maximum payload1710.0 lbs.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
See Excursion Inventory

Related Used 2000 Ford Excursion Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles