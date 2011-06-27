Used 2000 Ford Excursion Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.0 in.
Measurements
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Curb weight6650 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.0 cu.ft.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload1950.0 lbs.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
