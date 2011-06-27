  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$14,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,810
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,810
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
$14,810
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,810
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,810
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,810
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,810
Front head room38 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,810
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room48.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track56.5 in.
$14,810
Front track56.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.8 cu.ft.
Length175.2 in.
Curb weight2464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height52.3 in.
EPA interior volume92.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track56.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$14,810
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mandarin Copper Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R15 tiresyes
$14,810
P185/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,810
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
