Used 2002 Ford Escort Premium Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,015
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Front track56.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity26.3 cu.ft.
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight2454 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.
Rear track56.5 in.
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
