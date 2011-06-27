  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)281.6/396.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room48.7 in.
Measurements
Front track56.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height52.3 in.
EPA interior volume92.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track56.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
