Used 2001 Ford Escort Coupe Consumer Reviews

Good Car hoffman2 , 06/23/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was the fisrt car i bought it had 120,000 miles on it and had been sitting for a while when i got it but with a charged battery it cranked right up and drove amazingly all ive done to it was regular maintainance to it and ive had it for 3 years and have 188,000 miles on it now and it still runs beautifully i plan to drive it untill it dies. very good investment i would recommend to anyone. Report Abuse

Best car I've owned to date. F Bean , 05/02/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car new at the advice of my brother, who is a Ford mechanic. He said they had yet to have one come in for any warranty work. True to his word, I've owned this car for 5 years, drive the heck out of it, wrecked it twice, and it still is there for me every time, knock on wood. I've never had to have it jumped or had it fail to start. I've had my oil changed every 3-4 thousand miles and it looks like honey. Good girl car, as it is dependable and looks good too! Report Abuse

What a car! Mr. Stone , 04/26/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful By far the best car for under $15,000. Better performance than the Civics that were priced several thousand dollars higher. My only complaint is the relatively small amount of storage space in the glove box, etc. Report Abuse

Reliable Transportation Jim , 01/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased new in 2001 and I could not be happier with this car. Never had any problems with this car. Just recently replaced my first set of brakes. 5 speed transmission moves this car quickly in traffic. I still own this car and will replace the timing belt to get another 75,000 miles out of it. Report Abuse