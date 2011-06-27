  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Escort Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(51%)4(33%)3(7%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.3
51 reviews
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Car

hoffman2, 06/23/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This was the fisrt car i bought it had 120,000 miles on it and had been sitting for a while when i got it but with a charged battery it cranked right up and drove amazingly all ive done to it was regular maintainance to it and ive had it for 3 years and have 188,000 miles on it now and it still runs beautifully i plan to drive it untill it dies. very good investment i would recommend to anyone.

Best car I've owned to date.

F Bean, 05/02/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new at the advice of my brother, who is a Ford mechanic. He said they had yet to have one come in for any warranty work. True to his word, I've owned this car for 5 years, drive the heck out of it, wrecked it twice, and it still is there for me every time, knock on wood. I've never had to have it jumped or had it fail to start. I've had my oil changed every 3-4 thousand miles and it looks like honey. Good girl car, as it is dependable and looks good too!

What a car!

Mr. Stone, 04/26/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

By far the best car for under $15,000. Better performance than the Civics that were priced several thousand dollars higher. My only complaint is the relatively small amount of storage space in the glove box, etc.

Reliable Transportation

Jim, 01/03/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased new in 2001 and I could not be happier with this car. Never had any problems with this car. Just recently replaced my first set of brakes. 5 speed transmission moves this car quickly in traffic. I still own this car and will replace the timing belt to get another 75,000 miles out of it.

Pretty Good

FordOwner, 01/29/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2004 with 35,000 miles on it. I have put 65,000 miles on it over the last five years. Up until the 90,000 mile mark it was an extremely good car, with nothing other than regular maintanence. The last year it needed brakes (pads, rotors, and drums), tie-rods, and a solenoid, all between $400 and $500 each. I always get over 30 mpg, usually closer to 35. Ride and handling are acceptable for a small car. Not much interior room, but enough for my 5'2" body. It has had intermittant problems shifting from park to drive when first started. Likes to stay in park or neutral. Have to bump shifter into neurtal, than back into drive for it to get into gear.

