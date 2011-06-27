Used 2001 Ford Escort Coupe Consumer Reviews
Good Car
This was the fisrt car i bought it had 120,000 miles on it and had been sitting for a while when i got it but with a charged battery it cranked right up and drove amazingly all ive done to it was regular maintainance to it and ive had it for 3 years and have 188,000 miles on it now and it still runs beautifully i plan to drive it untill it dies. very good investment i would recommend to anyone.
Best car I've owned to date.
I bought this car new at the advice of my brother, who is a Ford mechanic. He said they had yet to have one come in for any warranty work. True to his word, I've owned this car for 5 years, drive the heck out of it, wrecked it twice, and it still is there for me every time, knock on wood. I've never had to have it jumped or had it fail to start. I've had my oil changed every 3-4 thousand miles and it looks like honey. Good girl car, as it is dependable and looks good too!
What a car!
By far the best car for under $15,000. Better performance than the Civics that were priced several thousand dollars higher. My only complaint is the relatively small amount of storage space in the glove box, etc.
Reliable Transportation
Purchased new in 2001 and I could not be happier with this car. Never had any problems with this car. Just recently replaced my first set of brakes. 5 speed transmission moves this car quickly in traffic. I still own this car and will replace the timing belt to get another 75,000 miles out of it.
Pretty Good
I bought this car in 2004 with 35,000 miles on it. I have put 65,000 miles on it over the last five years. Up until the 90,000 mile mark it was an extremely good car, with nothing other than regular maintanence. The last year it needed brakes (pads, rotors, and drums), tie-rods, and a solenoid, all between $400 and $500 each. I always get over 30 mpg, usually closer to 35. Ride and handling are acceptable for a small car. Not much interior room, but enough for my 5'2" body. It has had intermittant problems shifting from park to drive when first started. Likes to stay in park or neutral. Have to bump shifter into neurtal, than back into drive for it to get into gear.
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 2001 Ford Escort Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner