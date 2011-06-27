  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Escort ZX2 Cool Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)281.6/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room48.7 in.
Measurements
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2478 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ash Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
