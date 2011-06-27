  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Escort SE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/435.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length172.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2531 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.3 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
